Logitech regenerates the MX Master mouse and intros a new MX keyboard

Logitech is regenerating its best-ever mouse in time for IFA 2019, while there's now a high-end keyboard to go with it, too.

The £100 MX Master 3 is the latest version of Logitech's MX Master series and replaces the Master 2S at the top of the tree. But this time it has a subling; the MX Keys, also £100.

The Master 3 is a refined version of the Master mouse; regular users won't find too many differences but there is an improved 'mag speed' scroll wheel as well as redesigned thumb buttons which you can assign different options to. Once again Logitech's 4000dpi Darkfield sensor features.

The weighty MX Keys takes cues from other recent Logitech keyboards with a slim profile, platform-agnostic approach, finger-friendly keys and multi-device connections - these could be different computers (Windows/Mac/Linux) or Android or iOS devices. Unusually for many keyboards these days there's also a palm rest, too - available as part of the £110 Keys Plus bundle or separately for £110. The keyboard is also backlit when your hands are near and not lit when they're not.

Each of the devices is compatible with Logitech Flow, which helps you work between multiple computers by transferring copied text and files - even between Windows and Mac. You can also use the either with Logitech's Unifying receiver or, as is increasingly common, Bluetooth. They also both have USB-C charging.

The latest announcements mark the end of a busy period for Logitech; Logitech G recently revealed its latest mechanical gaming keyboards, the £120 G915 and £270 G815, while the main Logitech brand announced a sleek Bluetooth mouse - the £20 M350 Pebble - as well as the £45 MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo.