Logitech G debuts a wireless version of its most popular gaming mouse

Logitech has announced a wireless version of its best-selling gaming mouse. The wireless version of the G502 Hero is known as G502 Lightspeed. It isn't a budget purchase though, clocking in at £130 instead of £61 for the wired version.

Apparently, gamers have been asking Logitech when it would debut a wireless version of the mouse, which is 7g lighter than its wired equivalent thanks to an all-new design underneath based around an endoskeleton chassis. There's also a thin-wall design to keep the weight off.

Logitech already sells cheaper wireless gaming mice using the super speedy 1ms Lightspeed tech like the G603 and G903. However, the G502 offers numerous enhancements over that model.

As with the G502 Hero, there's a 16K sensor for accurate gameplay (up to 16,000dpi in other words), dual-mode scroll wheel, 11 fully programmable buttons and six adjustable weights (up from five on the standard model) so you can set up the mouse exactly how you want it.

Once installed on your system, the recently-announced Logitech G Hub software will recognise the G502 Lightspeed automatically.

Once installed on your system, the recently-announced Logitech G Hub software will recognise the G502 Lightspeed automatically.

Logitech adds that the In addition, the G502 Lightspeed is PVC free and has Plastic Neutral Certification so for every mouse bought, Logitech helps fund Plastic Bank programs to help remove ocean plastic.