Logitech's latest unusual mouse will ease wrist strain

Would you use this? It's a "vertical" mouse that's designed to reduce forearm strain and wrist pressure because you use it with your hand in the handshake position.

According to Forrester, 57 percent of computer users experience pain and discomfort while using a computer, while 12 percent experience pain or discomfort on a daily basis. “We know that many computer users experience discomfort or pain in their hand, forearm and in their wrists,” says Logitech's Delphine Donne-Crock. That's why it decided to make the £93/$99 MX Vertical.

As with many Logitech devices, there's quick recharge and the ability to quickly switch between two computers. You can use it with Logitech's own unifying receiver or with Bluetooth.

According to Logitech, the 57-degree angle reduces the "muscular activities" needed to operate the mouse by around 10 percent. You rest your hand around the mouse much more than before. We're interested to see how the MX Vertical compares to the comfort of our favourite Logitech mouse of the moment, the MX Master 2S.

Logitech reckons the mouse will fit a variety of hand shapes and sizes, but we'd have thought there will surely be some users who the mouse isn't so comfortable for, while we'd question how effective it will be for gaming.

Logitech has long experimented with more comfortable and increasingly ergonomic mice, of course; last year's MX Ergo even featured a trackball to take us back to the 1990s and increase comfort-in-use while we were there.

The MX Vertical is available for pre-order today and will launch in September.

