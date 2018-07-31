Gaming and peripheral giant Logitech has announced plans to acquire Blue Microphones, a leader in studio-quality microphones and audio equipment.

This is a deal that makes a lot of sense as Blue's Yeti and Snowball lines of microphones have become incredibly popular with gamers, streamers and YouTube content creators in recent years.

We’ve got news! Logitech steps up to the Blue mic. Check out the full story here: https://t.co/qyjAFGw4ci pic.twitter.com/zz1103hrad — Blue Microphones (@BlueMicrophones) 31 July 2018

Blue's CEO John Maier said "With Logitech's vast resources and incredible reach, Blue will be on a much bigger stage from the beginning. The end result is fulfilling our ultimate purpose – helping as many of our users find and amplify their voice as we can!"

Blue says it will continue creating amazing audio gear for professional musicians, gamers, podcasters, YouTubers, and streamers, while expanding its reach with the help of Logitech.

This deal represents a new market for Logitech, but not entirely, as the company already deals in gaming headsets and many gamers currently use Logitech G webcams to stream and create video content.

The future of gaming audio should be interesting indeed.

