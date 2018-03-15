Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show

Logitech G, Logitech's gaming arm, has announced the G560 speaker system for PC gamers. It's first and foremost a 2.1 system, comprising two satellite speakers and a downward-firing subwoofer but it has a little party trick up its sleeve in the form of lights that can sync to whatever you're playing.

The G560 has four RGB LED lighting zones, which are capable of projecting 16.8 million colours onto the walls and surfaces around your PC. They work with Logitech's LIGHTSYNC technology, too, meaning they can match the colours you see on screen, whether it be a game or even a movie. Logitech says game developers can incorporate the light synchronisation into their games, so you could have them flash red if you're low on health for example.

Logitech has employed DTS:X Ultra audio technology as well, which promises to provide a 3D surround sound effect, from just two speakers.

The speaker system itself can accept connections from up to four devices at one time, via USB, 3.5mm auxiliary and Bluetooth - the lights can even synchronise to any music you play through it - and you can quickly switch between any thanks to Logitech's Easy-Switch technology.

The Logitech G560 PC gaming speaker system will be available from April for £209.

It's not the first time we've seen synchronised lighting for games of course, as Philips Hue has partnered with gaming brand Razer to integrate its smart lighting with Razer's Chroma PC ecosystem. The partnership means you can synchronise your Hue lightbulbs with Razer Chroma mice and keyboards for a fully immersive gaming setup.