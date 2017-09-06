Logitech reinvents the trackball mouse with its wireless MX Ergo

The trackball mouse has never really gone away, but the concept has become a niche product in the last few years. Logitech hopes to reverse the trend with its wireless trackball, the MX Ergo.

It's the company's first major, redesigned trackball in almost a decade and brings the concept bang up to date, with adjustable positioning and precision tracking.

Inspired by the firm's customers, the Logitech MX Ergo can be tweaked for comfort through an adjustable hinge. This can set the angle from 0 to 20-degrees, improving wrist posture depending on the user.

Faster tracking means that navigation can be more precise, with the ability to change cursor speed and accuracy at the press of a button.

The device can also be used with multiple computers, and switch between them quickly so you only need the one mouse.

Finally, battery life is claimed at four months use on a single charge, but you can also get a whole day's work out of just one minute's worth of charge if you find yourself caught short.

It uses either an included USB receiver with 2.4GHz wireless technology or Bluetooth to connect to a Windows PC or Mac. It can operate up to 10m away.

The Logitech MX Ergo is available now priced at £99.99.