  New Logitech Wireless Mouse M560 uses dedicated Windows 8 button for instant Apps Switch

Logitech has today announced a new wireless mouse aimed at making the Windows 8 experience even easier to navigate.

The M560 is a full-size sculpted device that should be comfortable for left or right-handed users. But what makes it exciting is the Windows 8 menu button located behind the scroll wheel. This allows easy access to regularly used features like Apps Switch and the Charms Bar. But if you want to use if for something else you can reassign it using the Logitech SetPoint software.

The mouse also features two thumb buttons so you can switch between the traditional Windows desktop and the full Windows 8 interface. The included USB receiver is so small it will barely be noticed in your computer. This also works with a Logitech keyboard, number pad or even another mouse.

The Logitech Wireless Mouse M560 will be on sale at the end of October for £35.