Logitech Ultrathin Touch Mouse: One minute charge gives one hour's use

If, like us, trackpads don't agree with you – a wireless mouse is a must. But then you're faced with carrying something bulky around with you in spite of spending all that money on a nice slim laptop. Logitech Ultrathin Touch Mouse should help solve the problem.

The mouse, that comes in PC and Mac format, is slim enough to slip in your pocket but packs a touch surface capable of multitouch gestures for easy Mac and Windows 8 navigation. And it should be comfortable at about 3-inches by 2-inches in size.

Bluetooth connectivity with Logitech Easy-Switch will make syncing easy, as you switch between computers at a button press. It should also offer plentiful battery life. And when you do run low a one-minute charge will give you an hour of use.

The Logitech Ultrathin Touch Mouse T360 is designed for ultrabooks and is due out in September for £60. The Logitech Ultrathin Touch Mouse T361 was made with the Mac Book Air in mind and is ready for Mac use from November, also for £60.

