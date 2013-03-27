The Logitech mouse that could bring about the end of the world

Look at your mouse, the one you use on a daily basis - unless you use a trackpad of course, which isn't the same, so imagine it's a mouse for a minute. Now imagine that innocent, plastic mouse in the hands of a dictator capable of bringing about the end of the world. Scary huh? Even more so when you realise that the point and clicker that could start Armageddon costs a mere £30.

That's how much a new version of the Logitech Trackman Marble costs. And a variant has been pictured this week with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in a photo published by The Wall Street Journal. It even seems to have been placed on top of a computer console taken from the set of Dr No, if you need more convincing that it is up to no good.

The latest Logitech Trackman Marble promises "all-day comfort" - perfect for those War Games-style manoeuvres - and forward and backward buttons - although it's unlikely you can reverse a full nuclear strike.

But most scary of all, Pocket-lint founder and CEO Stuart Miles has admitted that he used to own one of the trackball devices a few years back. Hmmmm.... We can see it now. And he's recently bought a white cat.

Does Amazon sell giant lasers?