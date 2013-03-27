  1. Home
The Logitech mouse that could bring about the end of the world

Look at your mouse, the one you use on a daily basis - unless you use a trackpad of course, which isn't the same, so imagine it's a mouse for a minute. Now imagine that innocent, plastic mouse in the hands of a dictator capable of bringing about the end of the world. Scary huh? Even more so when you realise that the point and clicker that could start Armageddon costs a mere £30.

That's how much a new version of the Logitech Trackman Marble costs. And a variant has been pictured this week with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in a photo published by The Wall Street Journal. It even seems to have been placed on top of a computer console taken from the set of Dr No, if you need more convincing that it is up to no good.

the logitech mouse that could bring about the end of the world image 2

The latest Logitech Trackman Marble promises "all-day comfort" - perfect for those War Games-style manoeuvres - and forward and backward buttons - although it's unlikely you can reverse a full nuclear strike.

But most scary of all, Pocket-lint founder and CEO Stuart Miles has admitted that he used to own one of the trackball devices a few years back. Hmmmm.... We can see it now. And he's recently bought a white cat.

Does Amazon sell giant lasers?

