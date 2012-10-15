Logitech Bluetooth Illuminated Keyboard K810 comes with dedicated Windows 8 buttons

With the imminent arrival of Windows 8, Logitech has unveiled a Bluetooth keyboard that is optimised for Microsoft’s new operating system, complete with shortcut keys.

The Logitech Bluetooth Illuminated Keyboard K810 actually works with Apple’s iOS and Google's Android operating system, pairing with up to three devices simultaneously. It means users can seamlessly switch between devices be it an iPad to Windows 8 PC, then back to an Android tablet, for example.

However, Windows 8 is at the forefront of the keyboard, with dedicated keys enabling the user to switch between apps or return to the Start Menu with just a press of a button.

As you might have guessed from the name, the keyboard is backlit, adjusting illumination levels automatically. The keyboard also features built-in sensors which recognise your paw prints, turning the backlight off as you start to type, thus saving battery power.

Speaking of which, Logitech is promising 10 days of power from the Bluetooth Illuminated Keyboard K810 from a single charge. The keyboard itself sports a brushed-aluminium finish and Logitech says its concave designed keys will help ensure “whisper-quiet typing”.

The Logitech Bluetooth Illuminated Keyboard K810 will be reaching the UK in November with a price tag of £89.99. However, US customers are expected to be able to buy it this month.

Logitech has been prominent in its production of Windows 8 accessories. Only last week it unveiled two mice and a touchpad geared towards Windows 8. Windows 8 is due to be made available on 26 October.