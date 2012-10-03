Logitech shows off the Harmony Touch TV remote, complete with mini touchscreen interface

Logitech has unveiled its latest TV remote, introducing a mini touchscreen interface that enables you to tap, swipe and scroll your way through your favourite channels.

The Logitech Harmony Touch looks like a standard remote, bar the pièce de résistance that is the 2.4-inch colour display in the top half of the controller. The display is fully operational via touch, responding to swipes, scrolls and virtual key presses.

The remote is also compatible with Logitech’s TV Cam HD for Skype calling on your TV. Users can answer, make and mute calls all via the Logitech Harmony Touch’s user interface

Users can preset up to 50 of their favourite TV channels, which can be accessed via the remote and selected by pressing the relevant shortcut on the display.

The Logitech Harmony Touch is about as universal a remote control as you can get, being compatible with up to 225,000 different devices from 5,000 brands. Within your own home you’ll be “limited” to pairing the controller with up to 15 different devices simultaneously.

Boxed with a docking station, the Logitech Harmony Touch will be charged each time it is nestled in, while the remote’s keys are backlit for night-time viewing.

The Logitech Harmony Touch is available now from www.logitech.com for £149.00.