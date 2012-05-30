Logitech expands solar powered keyboard range with K760 for Mac, iPad and iPhone

Pocket-lint raved over the Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard K750 when we saw it in Switzerland back in November 2010 and wondered then whether there would be an Apple Mac version. It's taken a while, but finally there is. And, as it's Bluetooth, it can hook up to your iPad or iPhone too.

The Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard K760 is smaller than the K750 and apes the official Bluetooth keyboard you can get for Apple computers and tablets. It also has easy-switching talents, so you can pair up to three devices and quickly swap from one to the other at the push of a button.

It's built with the environment in mind, with a PVC-free construction and fully recyclable box. Plus, once fully charged using the solar panels, the keyboard will work for up to three months, even in the dark (considering an average use of eight hours per day).

The colour scheme and button layout are Apple-centric, with Mac-specific keys, including Command, Brightness and Eject. And the keyboard is light and portable, so you can take it with you when you travel.

Costing £69.99, the Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard will be available in the UK and the rest of Europe from July.

