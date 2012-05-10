Logitech Alert 750n Indoor Master System: A burglar's worst nightmare

Logitech has introduced its latest indoor security system complete with night vision, helping to transform your home into Fort Knox.

The Logitech Alert 750n Indoor Master System is ready to set up straight out of the box, synching with your existing home network by initially plugging the camera into your PC before positioning it in the best viewpoint.

This in turn will enable you to watch what’s happening in your home on a smartphone or tablet via an app. Logitech has even added built-in night vision, which can illuminate images up to 50 feet away from the camera.

The camera records HD video (960 x 720 @ 15fps) with a 130-degree wide-angle lens, while recording is triggered by the camera’s motion sensor – you hear that burglar Bill?

Should the camera detect movement – you can set up to 16 movement detection zones per frame - a notification will be sent to your email address or phone alerting you to the danger - or stray cat, as the case may be.

If you keep your silver cutlery in a different room from where you keep your jewellery, you may want to invest in Logitech’s additional Alert 700n Indoor Add-On Camera.

Again with built-in night vision the 700n Indoor Add-On Camera can be added to the Logitech Alert 750n Indoor Master System providing twice the peace of mind.

The Logitech Alert 750n Indoor Master System is available for £299 while the Logitech Alert 700n Add-On Camera will set you back £249. Both are available from May.

Will you be buying Logitech's latest security kit? Let us know your thoughts...