Logitech Touch Mouse M600 scrolls in

Logitech has taken the covers off its latest assault on your desktop - the Logitech Touch Mouse M600.

When Apple announced the Magic Trackpad in 2010, many people thought it could spell the end for the simple mouse. If anything though, Apple's new peripheral has simply upped the evolution process of the mouse bringing it kicking, screaming and, most importantly, gesturing into the 21st century.

The M600 takes on the likes of Microsoft and its Explorer Touch Mouse and Apple's very-own gesture-friendly Magic Mouse by throwing in extra control options to sit alongside the usual point-and-click mix.

Its touch surface lets you navigate intuitively with your fingers allowing you to scroll through web pages and images simply by swiping your digits. It's also ambidextrous; designed for righties and lefties alike with click areas that can easily be reassigned with Logitech SetPoint software.

"People are growing accustomed to using fingertip gestures to navigate on their smartphones and tablets," said Todd Walker, brand manager for Logitech. "In fact, for many people these gestures have become second nature. The Logitech Touch Mouse M600 reflects this evolution in how we interact with the digital world and extends to the computer what have become natural, intuitive motions."

The Dixons group has a three-month exclusivity period on the M600, where it will sell for a penny shy of £60.