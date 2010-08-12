Logitech MK520 mouse and keyboard combo

Just because you slap a "magic" tag in front of a new product it doesn't necessarily mean that it will perform miracles.

And just because something is revolutionary, it doesn't mean that people won't still have a need for the traditional.

And that is why Logitech has announced the sleek MK520 mouse and keyboard combo. The Swiss peripheral-device maker has stuck to its guns.

The MK520 includes a laser mouse that works well in either hand because of its soft rubber sides and a concave-design keyboard with Logitech's Incurve keys.

“When you’re using a laptop, the Logitech Wireless Combo can make everything you do on your computer more comfortable”, said Marcus Harvey of Logitech. “The MK520 keyboard and mouse combo is designed to feel good hour after hour”.

The setup comes with a 2.4GHz wireless receiver with a range of 10 metres and 128-bit AES keyboard encryption built-in.

The MK520 is out this month and will cost you £49.99.