Logitech MK520 mouse and keyboard combo
Just because you slap a "magic" tag in front of a new product it doesn't necessarily mean that it will perform miracles.
And just because something is revolutionary, it doesn't mean that people won't still have a need for the traditional.
And that is why Logitech has announced the sleek MK520 mouse and keyboard combo. The Swiss peripheral-device maker has stuck to its guns.
The MK520 includes a laser mouse that works well in either hand because of its soft rubber sides and a concave-design keyboard with Logitech's Incurve keys.
“When you’re using a laptop, the Logitech Wireless Combo can make everything you do on your computer more comfortable”, said Marcus Harvey of Logitech. “The MK520 keyboard and mouse combo is designed to feel good hour after hour”.
The setup comes with a 2.4GHz wireless receiver with a range of 10 metres and 128-bit AES keyboard encryption built-in.
The MK520 is out this month and will cost you £49.99.
- HP’s new Envy All-in-One is world’s first with Amazon Alexa
- New HP Envy 15, 17 and x360 models promise great battery life and up to 4K resolutions
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- 20 years of the iMac: looking back at Apple's legendary iMac G3
- Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Everything you need to know
- Microsoft announces Windows 10 April update, here are all the new features it will bring
- Microsoft is making a 'Windows 10 Lean' for devices with less storage
- Rip DVD 2018: Why should you try a hardware-accelerated DVD ripper?
- 29 best features of macOS High Sierra: The changes you can actually see
- Tim Cook: Apple won't water down iOS and MacOS by merging them
Comments