LG launches "SMART" W53 monitors

  LG launches "SMART" W53 monitors
LG Electronics has announced the launch of its new W53 SMART monitor series with what it says are "cutting-edge SMART technologies" that claim to offer top picture quality while greatly reducing eyestrain during extended use.

With an "Auto Brightness" feature that means they automatically optimise their brightness and other picture settings based on the ambient light in the room and the content being viewed. The W53 series also has a proximity sensor under the bezel which detects when a hand approaches the screen and activates lights that make buttons easy to find when they are needed.

There's also a "Cinema Mode", which blacks out everything except for the video clip, that LG says focuses the viewer's attention on the clip "and not on distracting ads".

In addition, the monitors offer a timer function that reminds users to take a break from their work at predetermined intervals.

The W53 SMART monitors will be available in sizes from 18.5 to 27 inches with models 21.5 inches and up getting 1920 x 1080p full HD resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Other specs include a digital fine contrast ratio of up to 50,000:1 and a 2ms response time. The monitors will be on sale in April, no pricing confirmed.

UPDATE: The series will go on sale in the UK in May 2009.

