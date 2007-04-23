  LG FLATRON M8W monitor range announced

LG has today announced its new LCD monitor series "for those who want their monitor to do it all".

The new FLATRON M8W range, which will be available from the end of the month consists of the FLATRON M198WA (19-inch), M208WA (20-inch) and M228WA (22-inch) models.

The FLATRON M8W series promises to provide a wide variety of digital A/V connections for camcorders, DVD players, game consoles and HD sources – from Composite to S-Video, Scart and Component and all sport widescreen displays.

The new monitors promise 1440 x 900 resolution for the 19-inch model and 1680 x 1050 resolution for the 20- and 22-inch editions, as well as, 3000:1 contrast ratio and 5ms response time.

Other tech specs include DVI input, a TV tuner, built-in speakers (3W x 2) and a 170/170 viewing angle. The monitors are also Windows Vista Premium certified.

No word on pricing as yet.