LG launch LG L203WT and M203WA 20 inch widescreen monitors

LG Electronics has launched two new 20 inch widescreen monitors, the L203WT and the M203WA for PC users.

Designed for both the home and the office, the LG L203WT offers a screen resolution of 1680 x 1050 (WSXGA) as well as a contrast ratio of 1600:1 and a fast response time of 8ms.

The LG L203WT is also enhanced by LG’s DFC (Digital Fine Contrast) technology which according to LG, automatically adjusts the contrast ratio to its optimum setting for the task at hand.

With an integrated TV Tuner and speakers the M203WA 20 inch widescreen monitor gives user the ability to watch TV programmes through the monitor plus the opportunity to record live TV.

The L203WT and M203WA are available from UK e-Tailers and is priced at around £349 and £399.