LG Gram laptop line-up for 2023 revealed, includes Ultraslim model

(Pocket-lint) - LG has unveiled its 2023 line of Gram notebooks, including two brand new models, the Gram UltraSlim and Gram Style.

The Gram UltraSlim, as you might have guessed, is the brand's thinnest Gram laptop to date.

It's just 10.99 mm thick and packs a new 15.6-inch OLED display with an anti-glare low-reflection coating.

Despite the slim chassis, it still features a 13th Gen Intel processor - though LG hasn't said exactly which one yet.

The LG Gram Style will be available in either 16-inch or 14-inch versions and has a flashier design than the rest of the lineup.

Style notebooks feature a unique glass design that shifts colour depending on the lighting.

They also have a hidden trackpad with haptic feedback, similar to the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but this one illuminates with soft LED backlighting.

The Style models also feature OLED displays, the 16-inch model gets a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 14-inch model offers 90Hz.

Along with the new models, we get a refresh of the tried-and-true Gram notebooks in 14, 15, 16 and 17-inch varieties.

The larger 16 and 17-inch models feature Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics and, of course, the entire lineup gets a bump to the latest Intel 13th Gen chips.

A new addition for this year is the introduction of VRR to allow for seamless stutter-free graphical performance.

LG says the new models can endure more than 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Finally, the LG Gram 2-in-1 also gets a 13th Gen refresh, in 14 and 16-inch flavours.

No word on pricing or availability just yet, but we're looking forward to learning more.

Writing by Luke Baker.