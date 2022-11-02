(Pocket-lint) - LG has announced a 32-inch Smart Monitor product that can download apps, stream games, and more and even has an ergonomic mounting stand built in.

Carrying the snappy model number 32SQ780S, this monitor is actually more similar to a TV than you might expect - especially when you see that attached stand. It runs WebOS 22 which means you can download all of your favorite streaming apps, with LG saying that the display itself packs a 4K resolution with support for HDR 10 and 90 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Built-in 5-watt stereo speakers take care of sound for when you want to kick back, too.

But where this thing differs from a normal TV is that it also has apps. Actual productivity apps like your PC or Mac. They can be downloaded from the LG Content Studio and the press release says that Microsoft Office is supported. You can of course plug your rig in as well, with the Smart Monitor packing HDMI and USB-C ports. Connectivity options also include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

That all lends itself to the Smart Monitor being just that, but don't forget those TV functions. If that's enough to whet your appetite you'll be pleased to know that the LG Smart Monitor will go on sale in early November, although only in the United States. LG isn't saying how much this thing will cost, but we're sure to find out soon enough.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.