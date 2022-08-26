LG 45GR95QE is a mammoth curved OLED monitor for gaming

(Pocket-lint) - LG UltraGear has unveiled a massive 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor ahead of IFA 2022.

It's the first-ever 45-inch OLED display with an 800R curvature for immersive, high-fidelity gameplay.

-

In addition to its mammoth size and deep black levels, the monitor is a performer, too. It offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time.

This is combined with 98.5 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space and HDR10 support.

The monitor runs at a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, and there's support for variable refresh rates, as you'd expect.

One aspect that's proved challenging for curved displays in the past, is the presence of distracting reflections. Thankfully, the LG 45GR95QE has an anti-glare, low-reflection coating to help mitigate this.

When it comes to OLED tech, LG is one of the best around, with its televisions frequently topping our buyer's guide charts. We can only imagine that this stellar performance will be echoed in the company's latest gaming monitor.

"Our brand-new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor elevates the gaming experience with its curved screen, anti-glare solution and ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate," said eo Young-jae, senior vice president of the IT business at LG.

There's no word yet about availability or pricing, but LG will be showing the display at IFA next week. Hopefully, we'll find out more then.

Best VPN 2022: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer · 14 September 2021 Whether you are looking to use a VPN keep you secure online or geo-unlocked sites, we've got you covered from NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark and more

Writing by Luke Baker.