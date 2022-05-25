LG UltraGear monitors now include its first OLED display and a 4K 160Hz panel too

(Pocket-lint) - LG has revealed a number of UltraGear gaming monitors packing in some serious specs that the company claims will satisfy gamers’ needs.

The line-up includes the UltraGear 48GQ900, the company's much-anticipated OLED gaming monitor which sports a 47.5-inch screen, 4K UHD resolution, 0.1ms response time, HDR10 and 138Hz (overclocked) refresh rate.

Alongside that are two smaller 31.5-inch Nano IPS displays - the 32GQ950 and 32GQ850. The former of these two offers up to 4K resolution with 160Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and a 1ms response time. While the 32GQ850 is 1440p with a 260Hz refresh rate.

LG says the selling points include the ATW Polarizer technology which ensures "lively, accurate colours and deep, dark blacks across a wide viewing angle".

Obviously, the high refresh rate capabilities of these monitors will certainly appeal to PC gamers, but the biggest draw may well be the first appearance of the company's OLED monitor. LG claims that this panel will offer superb colour reproduction and excellent contrast too.

That screen also uses LG's anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating to ensure distractions are minimised and you can concentrate on enjoying your favourite PC games.

All these LG UltraGear models are releasing this month in Japan and other regions will follow later but there's no official word on when.

Writing by Adrian Willings.