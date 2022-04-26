(Pocket-lint) - The LG Gram series laptops have been a longstanding favourite with those seeking a combination of ultimate portability and performance.

Now, LG has revealed its 2022 Gram lineup to the world, featuring seven new models. The new lineup includes a 17-inch, 16-inch, 15-inch and 14-inch variant alongside two convertible 2-in-1 models and a portable monitor.

All the new models feature Intel's 12th Gen processors alongside Gen4 NVMe SSDs and low voltage LPDDR5 RAM. LG says this gives them a performance boost of around 22 per cent compared to 2021's Gram notebooks.

All models utilise 16:10 aspect ratio WQXGA IPS panels at 2560 x 1600 resolution. The new displays promise sharp, vibrant images with high brightness and 99 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space.

The new Gram models benefit from something called LG Glance by Mirametrix. Designed to enhance security for those working remotely, and also save battery life, LG Glance automatically locks the screen if the user walks away from their laptop. It can also detect if someone is peeking at the screen over their shoulder.

Another cool trick offered by LG Glance comes when you have an external display attached, it can track your eyes to see when you focus on the other display and automatically move the mouse cursor and current window over there. Great idea, we'll be interested to see how well it works in the real world.

In addition, the new models have improved webcam features for video conferencing and meet the stringent US military durability standard MIL-STD-810G, so should be ready for whatever life can throw at them.

Finally, LG introduced a portable 16-inch monitor that connects via a single USB-C cable. It can be used horizontally or vertically to extend your workspace and features a 32:10 IPS display.

We don't have exact dates just yet, but LG says its new Gram notebooks will be rolling out in North America, Europe and Asia in Q2 2022.

Writing by Luke Baker.