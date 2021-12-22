Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. LG laptop news

LG's new premium monitors are aimed squarely at multitasking home workers

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
LG LG's new premium monitors are aimed squarely at multitasking home workers
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - LG has announced that two new monitors will be making their debuts at CES 2022, showing off some impressive specs that should make them perfect for the many people now working from home regularly.

The two models in question are the LG UltraFine Display (model 32UQ85R) and LG DualUp Monitor (model 28MQ780) and offer similarly pared-back sleek designs that should look at home in an office or household setting equally.

The former is the fancier offering, a 32-inch display with a 4K panel that should offer pinpoint accuracy and stunning colours, but it's the DualUp that looks more risky and innovative.

It brings a wild 16:18 aspect ratio to effectively offer a shape that looks like two monitors on top of each other, letting you multitask vertically rather than horizontally.

Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK
Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer ·

It's a novel look, and one that we can certainly see some people finding highly useful as they work, and apparently offers the same screen space as two 21.5-inch displays. It could work great for anyone with limited desk space who likes the idea of having more screen to work with.

Both monitors will get explored during LG's presentations at CES 2022, although if you want to dive into their exact specs now you can check out LG's own release on them right here.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 22 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Apple's Mac range to get M2 processors in 2022
Apple's Mac range to get M2 processors in 2022 By Luke Baker ·
LG's new premium monitors are aimed squarely at multitasking home workers
LG's new premium monitors are aimed squarely at multitasking home workers By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best microphones 2022: Top mics for video calling, podcasting and streaming from Shure, Blue Yeti and more
Best microphones 2022: Top mics for video calling, podcasting and streaming from Shure, Blue Yeti and more By Adrian Willings ·