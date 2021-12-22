(Pocket-lint) - LG has announced that two new monitors will be making their debuts at CES 2022, showing off some impressive specs that should make them perfect for the many people now working from home regularly.

The two models in question are the LG UltraFine Display (model 32UQ85R) and LG DualUp Monitor (model 28MQ780) and offer similarly pared-back sleek designs that should look at home in an office or household setting equally.

The former is the fancier offering, a 32-inch display with a 4K panel that should offer pinpoint accuracy and stunning colours, but it's the DualUp that looks more risky and innovative.

It brings a wild 16:18 aspect ratio to effectively offer a shape that looks like two monitors on top of each other, letting you multitask vertically rather than horizontally.

It's a novel look, and one that we can certainly see some people finding highly useful as they work, and apparently offers the same screen space as two 21.5-inch displays. It could work great for anyone with limited desk space who likes the idea of having more screen to work with.

Both monitors will get explored during LG's presentations at CES 2022, although if you want to dive into their exact specs now you can check out LG's own release on them right here.