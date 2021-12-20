LG unveils its first gaming laptop, the UltraGear 17G90Q

(Pocket-lint) - LG has been known for its great laptops over the years, we especially like the Gram series of notebooks, but one area that has always been absent is gaming.

Today, that changes, with the announcement of the LG UltraGear 17G90Q. Not the catchiest name, but it sure does look good.

The new gaming laptop shares DNA with its LG Gram siblings in its lightweight, portable design. It weighs less than 2.7 kilograms and is under 21.4mm thick.

Despite the slim design, LG has packed in an 11th Gen Intel processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q - so it'll be no slouch when it comes to gaming performance.

5 features that make the Logitech MX Keys Mini the best wireless keyboard for work By Pocket-lint Promotion · 20 December 2021

Paired with a 17-inch IPS display running at 300Hz, this little laptop is ready for some serious competitive titles.

LG has also created some software, LG UltraGear Studio, to allow users to customise options and track the performance data of their machines. This includes customising the per-key RGB illumination of the keyboard, of course, because what gaming laptop would be seen without it in this day and age.

The speakers are touted to provide "realistic, three-dimensional sound" and have DTS:X Ultra support but not much else has been revealed on the audio front.

LG's senior vice president of IT business, Seo Young-Jae, said in a statement to Pocket-lint "The LG UltraGear gaming laptop has everything needed to tackle the latest high-spec games, delivering the smooth, responsive gameplay that all gamers want"

"Our first-ever gaming laptop, the 17G90Q differentiates itself from competing products with its premium hardware, generous, high-quality screen, and a sleek, lightweight design that maximizes convenience and portability."

The LG 17G90Q will be initially launching in the US and South Korea in early 2022, with other regions following afterwards. LG will be announcing further details and more products for its UltraGear line at CES in January.