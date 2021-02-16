LG's latest Gram laptops are now available in the UK

(Pocket-lint) - At CES 2021 LG debuted its latest series of Gram laptops and they're now available in the UK. The notebooks have a new design that's even sleeker than the previous generations thanks to much thinner bezels. The 14-inch model clocks in at just 999g in weight with a cited battery life of up to 25.5 hours.

Retailers for the new LG Gram range include Amazon, Costco, Dixons, Argos, AO and LG.com. As before the Gram range is notable for its prioritisation of larger devices. Dell recently brought back its XPS 17, so there's obviously a market there.

The range is available in 14, 16 and 17-inches - the former two sizes can be specified with a larger 80W battery so there are actually five new models in all - LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P) and LG gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P).

The new laptops are certified for Intel Evo, which means a certain guarantee of performance - thanks to 11th generation Intel Core processors and Iris X graphics - fast charging, all-day battery life and quick resume.

The larger models offer 2560 x 1600 display with DCI-P3 colour space support, while the smaller 14-inch models have 1920 x 1200 displays. All the models come with either 8 or 16GB of RAM.

The outgoing version of the 17-inch was already 16:10 but this aspect ratio now comes to the whole range for increased screen real estate. LG says the new models also increase the size of the keyboard and touchpad for easier input.

Writing by Dan Grabham.