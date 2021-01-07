LG's latest ultra-light Gram laptops have 16:10 screens

(Pocket-lint) - LG has debuted a new series of Gram laptops with a new design that's even sleeker than the previous generations thanks to much thinner bezels. The 14-inch model clocks in at just 999g in weight.

The new laptops are certified for Intel Evo, which means a certain guarantee of performance - thanks to 11th generation Intel Core processors and Iris X graphics - fast charging, all-day battery life and quick resume. Indeed, battery life is a key selling point with up to 19.5 hours cited.

There are five new models across 17, 16 and 14-inches including 2-in-1 devices - the LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P) and LG gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P). LG is quite unusual in offering thin and light laptops bigger than 15-inches, though Dell recently brought back its XPS 17, so there's obviously a decent market there.

The larger models offer 2560 x 1600 display with DCI-P3 colour space support, while the smaller 14-inch models have 1920 x

1200 displays. All the models come with either 8 or 16GB of RAM.

The outgoing version of the 17-inch was already 16:10 but this aspect ratio now comes to the whole range for increased screen real estate. LG says the new models also increase the size of the keyboard and touchpad for easier input.

