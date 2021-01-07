(Pocket-lint) - A version of the LG Gram 16 has passed through the US Federal Communication Commission, as spotted by Liliputing.

LG announced the 16-inch notebook in South Korea last month. It's set to go on sale there soon, complete with a 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS touchscreen display, an Intel Tiger Lake processor, and a 2.6-pound slim design. But the new version going through the FCC is a little different, as it's a 3.3-pound convertible with a touchscreen display, 360-degree hinge, and pen support.

Because the laptop's user manual and even images of the device are now available through the FCC, it’s safe to assume it's launching in the US soon. The manual actually revealed it will feature either Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 processors, and that it supports both pen and touch input and has a convertible design, allowing it to work in a notebook, tablet, tent, or stand mode.

The manual also reveals its weight and confirms the laptop is one of the heaviest LG Gram laptops so far, though it's still relatively lightweight considering its screen size and 80W battery life. Other features include LPDDR4x non-upgradeable onboard memory, two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe or SATA solid-state storage, support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and an HD webcam.

As for ports, the LG Gram 16 will pack a Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI, and audio ports, and a microSD card reader. The laptop further features a backlit keyboard with a number pad as well as 5-watt stereo speakers.

A price and firm release date are not yet known, but we suspect LG might announce these details at CES 2021 this month.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.