LG has started its annual strategy of revealing what it will show at CES, a month before the consumer electronics trade show is due to start.

It has announced that three new LG Gram laptops and one 2-in-1 will debut in Las Vegas in January.

There will be refreshed LG Gram 14, 15 and 17 models, each sporting the latest 10th Gen Intel Core (Ice Lake) processors, up to 24GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

They will also each come with M.2 Dual SSD slots apiece, which can be specified with your own choice of storage capacity, plus fingerprint scanners, DTS X Ultra sound and Wi-Fi 6 compliance.

The LG Gram 14 offers 14-inch Full HD display - hence the name - weighs a gram lighter than a kilo, and has "long battery life" thanks to a 72Wh battery.

The LG Gram 15 ups the Full HD screen to 15.6-inches, and comes in at 1.12kg. While the LG Gram 17 has a, you guessed it, 17-inch display, although it is WQXGA (2560 x 1600) in this instance.

Both of the larger models utilise 80Wh batteries as they have bigger screens to power.

The LG Gram 2-in-1 replacement will come with a 14-inch Full HD display and similar featureset to the LG Gram 14. However, it is slightly heavier - at 1.145kg - and is limited to up to 16GB of RAM.

All models will be on the LG stand at CES 2020 where Pocket-lint plans to check them out.