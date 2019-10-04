LG's super-light Gram 17 laptop is now available in the UK

LG's lovely Gram 17 laptop has finally made it to UK shores. The launch of the large, 17-inch laptop comes around nine months after we first clapped eyes on it alongside the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 at CES 2019 earlier this year.

The most impressive aspect is the weight - just 1.34kg. That's as light as many 13-inch laptops. In comparison, Micrsoft's new Surface Laptop 3 13-inch clocks in at 1.25kg but the 15-incher is over 1.5kg.

The 16:10 WQXGA display has double the pixels of Full HD, clocking in at 2,560 x 1,600 while LG also says the large 72W battery enables up to 19.5 hours of use on a single charge - we're looking forward to testing that out.

The only downside is that the Gram is using last-generation chips, primarily because the new 10th-generation Intel Core chips have only recently started to be supplied to vendors and the LG Gram 17 has already been available elsewhere. Other specs include 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD.

There's also USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 as you'd expect plus DTS Headphone X for surround listening via headphones.

The LG Gram 17 is currently exclusive to our friends at Currys PC World ahead of a wider rollout. We're looking forward to giving it a proper try-out ourselves.