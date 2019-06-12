At E3 2019 LG has revealed its latest and greatest gaming monitors that feature the world's first one millisecond IPS panel.

The company has revealed two new monitors with some impressive specs.

Introducing the world’s first Nano IPS gaming monitor with a 1ms response time and 144Hz for an unrivaled immersion. It’s truly…breathtaking. Pre-orders begin 7/1/19. #LGUltraGear #E3 https://t.co/XbuUvPTCBA pic.twitter.com/9jxWmDJIPA — LG Electronics (@LGUS) 11 June 2019

The flagship of these two devices is the 38-inch model (38GL950G) which boasts an UltraGear Nano IPS panel capable of a 175Hz refresh rate, 3840 x 1600 pixel resolution, DCI-P3 98 per cent colour gamut and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

This screen also sports a curved design with "virtually borderless" edges and Sphere Lighting 2.0 RGB backlighting to add a dash of ambience to your gaming sessions.

As if that wasn't enough, this large display also has a 450 nits brightness rating, has VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and uses an Nvidia G-Sync processor. All this is of course topped off by the main selling point - the one millisecond IPS panel.

That's quite a specification and one that the company promises will offer an "incredibly vibrant, flicker-free..." and stunning gaming experience.

We're expecting quite a hefty price tag on this one, though based on specs alone, it should be quite a stunner and an excellent addition to your monster gaming machine.

For gamers looking for something smaller (and probably cheaper), LG also has a 27-inch version coming (the 27GL850) that still boasts the one millisecond IPS panel but with a max 144Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1440 resolution, HDR10 support and 350 nits brightness.

This smaller panel is only G-Snyc compatible - meaning it's been validated to not show flickering, ghosting or pulsing during variable refresh rate gaming, but it doesn't contain the powerful Nvidia processor like its bigger brother.

Of course, neither of these monitors has the G-Sync Ultimate tag, but that list is still fairly short at this point. It's great to see LG striving towards eye-pleasing, ultra-fast gaming monitors alongside the swathe of insanely ultrawide monitors that have hit the market lately.

Pre-orders for both monitors start next month with availability coming later this year.