LG is continuing its annual practice of announcing products ahead of their CES "unveiling". Yesterday, it revealed a craft beer making machine, the LG HomeBrew, now it has released details on a couple of new LG Gram laptops that will be on its stand in Las Vegas in January.

The LG Gram 2-in-1 is a 14-inch convertible notebook with a Full HD (1920 x 1080) display and included Wacom AES 2.0 Pen, with 4,096 pressure levels and tilt detection.

A 360-degree hinge in the middle means it can be used as a conventional touchscreen laptop, then flip into a thin, relatively light (1.145kg) tablet device.

Other specifications include a 72Wh battery capable of up to 19.5 hours of use between charges, 8th Gen Intel Core processor, Intel UHD graphics and 8GB or 16GB of RAM depending on the model chosen.

It comes with a backlit keyboard and has either 256GB or 512GB of storage on board.

The LG Gram 17 is a 17-inch laptop with a high-resolution display (2560 x 1600). It has a superthin bezel which means the larger display fits in the same body as a 15.6-inch equivalent.

It too promises up to 19.5 hours of battery life, 8th Gen Intel Core processing and 8GB/16GB of RAM. And there is either 256GB or 512GB of storage on board too.

Both Gram models will be shown on the LG booth during CES 2019 from 9-11 January. We'll be there to bring you more.