New LG Gram laptops coming to CES 2018, will have “longer battery life”

As is tradition, LG has started to announce its CES 2018 launch products early - almost a month early in this case. CES is the world's largest consumer electronics trade show and takes place in Las Vegas in January each year. The next one starts on Tuesday 9 January and one things for certain, we'll be seeing all-new LG Gram laptops while we're there.

LG launched its Gram series of notebooks several years ago - in 2014 - and they've been touted as a decent MacBook alternatives since. It has dramatically upped the specifications for the latest range though.

The new models will continue the ultra-slim form factor, but the new 72Wh battery has the potential to last an entire day between charges. In addition, a slimmer bezel around the display means the exterior size will be smaller than before. For example, the 14-inch version has the same measurements as a conventional 13-inch laptop.

They are built with nano carbon magnesium full metal alloy bodies, so pass stringent durability tests, and have touchscreen displays, fingerprint sensors and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. There is also DTS Headphone X sound on board, with support for up to 11.1 channels of surround sound.

The LG Gram series will come with either Intel Core i7 or i5 processors and SSD storage.

We'll find out more, such as model sizes, release dates and possible prices at CES 2018. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you all the latest news and hands-ons the entire week.