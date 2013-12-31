  LG will show off streamlined Ultra PC laptop and Tab-Book 2 hybrid tablet next week at CES

The LG stand at CES is going to be busy, but with lots of kit that's already been announced over the last few days. The latest gadgets announced will be at the show next week in the form of a new Ultra PC and a Tab-Book 2 hybrid.

The new LG Ultra PC weighs less than 1KG and comes in a minimalist design. Inside it will pack a Haswell Intel Core i5 processor and an SSD with either 128GB or 256GB. There is also a Full HD 13.3-inch IPS display with Super Narrow Bezel at 4.4mm. The whole unit measures 13.6mm at its thickest point - hence that 980g weight. A nice new option is Reader Mode which makes the screen more like paper to ease eye strain and lower energy consumption.

READ: LG will show off new smart sound system at CES 2014

The other product that will be on display at CES next week is the LG Tab-Book 2 hybrid tablet laptop. Following on from last year's model this is lighter at 1.05KG and includes an 11.6-inch Full HD IPS display churning out 400 nits of brightness. At its core is a fourth-gen Haswell Intel Core i5 processor, the power of which LG hasn't yet announced. There will also be a smaller version of the Tab-Book 2 that weighs 930g and is 13.7mm thick.

LG will also be announcing a new all-in-one desktop PC. The LG AIO PC is a 27-inch Full HD IPS machine running Windows 8.1 that can switch easily from computer to TV mode using the included remote control. It's powered by an Intel Core CPU and Nvidia GeForce GT 740M graphics. It also allows for picture-in-picture so you can watch TV while using your PC. It comes with HDMI so you can output to your Blu-ray sound system easily.

Expect to hear more announcements from LG leading up to CES next week and then full coverage of anything noteworthy in our hands-on from the event.

READ: CES 2014: What to expect at the world's largest consumer electronics trade show