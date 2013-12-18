LG Chromebase unveiled as first Chrome OS AIO desktop with 21.5-inch HD IPS display

There's about to be a new all-in-one desktop PC on the market running Google Chrome OS, and it's called the LG Chromebase.

LG has just introduced the first Chromebase. It's a desktop computer with a 21.5-inch widescreen Full HD IPS display at 1,920-by-1,080-pixel resolution. It also features an Intel Celeron CPU processor, 2GB of memory, 16GB of iSSD, and a 1.3MP HD front-facing webcam with 720p HD capability.

Other specs for the Chrome OS desktop include an HDMI-in port, three USB 2.0, one USB 3.0, and LAN, while bundled accessories range from keyboard and mouse to a cable organiser. All of these features make the LG Chromebase an ideal desktop for users who simply want to write emails and documents, browse photos, play web games, etc.

“LG Chromebase is the wave of the future for desktops, expected to be widely adopted not only at home, but especially in schools, hotels, call centres and other business settings," said Hyoung-sei Park, head of the IT business division at LG Electronics, in a press release.

Google's Chrome OS is a Linux-based operating system that works primarily with web applications. Until now, consumers only had access to laptops running Chrome OS. They were known collectively as Chromebooks. The first Chromebooks - which were announced at Google I/O 2011 - came from Acer and Samsung, and they targeted the low-end sector with affordable price tags.

LG has not revealed pricing or a release date for the LG Chromebase as of yet, but it plans to give the world more details about its new Chrome OS desktop at CES 2014 in January. In the meantime, check out the photo gallery below for a closer look.