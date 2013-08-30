  LG IPS 21:9 UltraWide All-In-One PC is here

LG lead the way last year by introducing a 21:9 monitor at IFA 2012– now it's gone a step further with the IPS 21:9 UltraWide All-In-One PC. Previously announced, the PC is now officially going to be shown off at IFA 2013 next week.

The desktop PC comes with a 29-inch IPS display running at 2560 x 1080 resolution. The OS is Windows 8, powered by the mighty Nvidia GeForce GT 640M graphics. That means it has enough graphical grunt to offer picture-in-picture viewing that takes advantage of the screen's width – ideal for multi-tasking.

But it doesn't have to be the productive kind as there's a TV tuner built in with an Extra View function to separate a TV section on the screen.

There are also 4-Screen Split and Dual Link-up features and it will work with a Mac. And it supports Mobile High-Definition Link, HDMI and DisplayPort.

The LG IPS 21:9 UltraWide All-In-One PC should have an Intel Core i5 but that's not certain and neither is touchscreen functionality. But it'll be on show at IFA 2013 next week where we'll be to go hands-on. We can also confirm if the £1,000 initial price point will be accurate.