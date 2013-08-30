LG IPS 21:9 UltraWide All-In-One PC is here
LG lead the way last year by introducing a 21:9 monitor at IFA 2012– now it's gone a step further with the IPS 21:9 UltraWide All-In-One PC. Previously announced, the PC is now officially going to be shown off at IFA 2013 next week.
The desktop PC comes with a 29-inch IPS display running at 2560 x 1080 resolution. The OS is Windows 8, powered by the mighty Nvidia GeForce GT 640M graphics. That means it has enough graphical grunt to offer picture-in-picture viewing that takes advantage of the screen's width – ideal for multi-tasking.
But it doesn't have to be the productive kind as there's a TV tuner built in with an Extra View function to separate a TV section on the screen.
There are also 4-Screen Split and Dual Link-up features and it will work with a Mac. And it supports Mobile High-Definition Link, HDMI and DisplayPort.
The LG IPS 21:9 UltraWide All-In-One PC should have an Intel Core i5 but that's not certain and neither is touchscreen functionality. But it'll be on show at IFA 2013 next week where we'll be to go hands-on. We can also confirm if the £1,000 initial price point will be accurate.
- Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020
- How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC
- Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
- Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
- Dell XPS 13 (2018) review: The best ultraportable ever?
Comments