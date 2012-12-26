LG Hecto Laser TV to deliver 100-inch screen from 22-inches away

LG has announced a 100-inch Laser TV (read projector) that features both Smart TV and Digital TV capabilities.

The 100-inch class LG Hecto Laser TV comes with a special screen and a projector to offer Full HD 1080p resolution on something that isn't just your wall.

What LG is getting excited about however is that, unlike traditional projectors that need a fair bit of distance to work, the Hecto needs a distance of only 22-inches to create a 100-inch image.

On the spec front, LG's Laser TV offers 1080p Full HD resolution and 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. It also comes with a digital tuner and two 10W built-in speakers embedded in the projector to support virtual surround sound for a more authentic cinema experience at home - although you'll probably want to connect it to a proper surround sound system.

Connecting devices, such as a Blu-ray player or console, to the Hecto should be easy. Its three HDMIs plus RS-232 interface will allow for integration into virtually any home cinema environment.

The Laser TV also supports LG's Smart TV platform, which offers access to Netflix, YouTube, Smart World app store and others via built-in Wi-Fi. There is also built-in WiDi and Wi-Fi direct (Miracast) support.

No word on price or availability as yet, but with CES 2013 just weeks away we expect more information and details shortly.