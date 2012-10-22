  LG shows off Windows 8 sliding tablet and 24-inch all-in-one PC

A tablet that features a slide-out keyboard and a PC that sports a 24-inch touch display have been demoed by LG as part of the Korean manufacturer’s foray into the world of Windows 8.

The LG H160 is something of a hybrid device, at first appearing to be a mere tablet – albeit one with a large, 11.6-inch display – before transforming into a laptop with the press of the “auto-sliding” button.

According to the release (it was written in Korean, so we’re relying partly on Google translate) the screen can be tilted to your optimum viewing position and provides a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Even when the keyboard is stored away, the LG H160 remains an impressive 15.9mm thin and weighs just 1.05kg.

The display itself features LG’s own In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, USB and HDMI ports and a microSD card slot.

In contrast the LG V325 PC is a little more run of the mill though, being part of the Windows 8 revolution, its 23-inch display is a fully functional touchscreen. It features a third-generation i5 processor and a 3D GeForce GT640M graphic card, so it looks as though LG is going to push gaming hard with the V325. A standalone TV tuner means the monitor can double up as a television.

Windows 8 is due to be rolled out to all on 26 October, so expect LG to announce price and availability for both the LG H160 tablet and LG V325 desktop PC in the near future.