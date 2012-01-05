LG Z330 and Z430 Ultrabook duo kick off the CES frenzy

When it comes to PCs, CES and 2012 in general, it looks like the Ultrabook will be dominant . With just a handful of the super slim devices going live in 2011 there are estimates that we're going to be hit by hundreds this year.

With that in mind, LG has played its opening gambit quickly by declaring a couple of Ultrabook PCs that it is going to show off at CES next week: the LG Z330 and the LG Z430.

Just like with supermodel catwalks, it's all about being skinny in the Ultrabook world so it's only right that we kick off with the Z330 as it's one of the thinnest notebooks that we've heard of, with a waistline of just 14.7mm. That's not just its thinnest point either, that's a constant. It weighs in at just 1.21kg too. Over 100g less than the 13.3-inch MacBook Air.

Like the MacBook model, it also packs a 13.3-inch HD display and a quick boot-up time: 10 seconds from dead or 2 seconds from sleep. Its engine room is packing an Intel i7 chip and there's a SATA3 SSD on board too.

The Z430 takes it up to 14 inches, throws in a HDD option (to sit alongside a SSD - up to 500GB) but does add a second or two to the boot time, around 5mm to the waistline and almost 300g to the weight.

As well as the Ultrabooks, LG is also going to be displaying a couple of 3D ready laptops at the big Vegas expo including a glasses-free model: the LG A540, which also packs 4.1 channel 3D sound. This is joined by the glasses-required P535, which is a 15.6-inch notebook packing the latest Nvidia GeForce GT 630M graphics card.

LG will be launching the Super Ultrabook Series and the new 3D notebook models worldwide during the first quarter of 2012. No word on pricing as of yet.