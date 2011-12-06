LG Xnote Z330 Ultrabook: The thinnest Ultrabook yet

The LG Xnote Z330 is the company’s new Ultrabook offering announced in Korean on Monday to go up against the likes of the Acer, Asus, Toshiba, and Lenovo models already vying for your cash.

The new “super thin” laptop will sport a 13.3-inch HD LED display, either a 1.6Ghz Core i5 or 1.7Ghz Core i7 processor and 4GB of memory to make it run nice and fast. So fast that it promises to boot Windows 7 in less than 10 seconds thanks to “Rapid Start Technology.”

Like other Ultrabooks, the LG Xnote Z300 will aim to impress you with its size, or lack of it, and weight. The Z330 measures just 315 x 215 x 14.7mm and weighs a rather feather like 1.2Kg, making it the thinnest one of the bunch.

Else where you’ll get a either a 120GB or 256GB SSD hard drive as you might expect, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Micro SD, USB 3 connectivity, HD graphics, and HDMI out.

Battery life is promised to be around 6 hours.

No word on when the LG Xnote Z330 will be hitting UK shores. We will keep you posted.

