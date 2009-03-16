  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Lenovo laptop news

Lenovo teases for "Pocket Yoga" netbook

|
1/7  
Lenovo teases for "Pocket Yoga" netbook

Lenovo has released a Flickr photo set teasing for a new Vaio P-esque netbook.

The "Pocket Yoga" is shown in various pics, including one that shows a stylus writing on the device's screen.

In another shot Lenovo teases: "One of the Pocket Yoga's many details: a belt that closes the yoga, serves as a nice aesthetic detail and it becomes a MOUSE!"

We will keep you posted.

UPDATE: It seems, somewhat strangely, that the Pocket Yoga is an old Lenovo concept from a couple of years ago given a new lease of life with a recent Flickr set.

Lenovo has said in a blog post that the company does not plan to release the product:

"The picture was of a pocket-sized PC we developed about two years ago, well before the current netbook craze and the introduction of a similar form factor by one of our competitors".

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Tim Cook: Apple won't water down iOS and MacOS by merging them
  2. How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
  3. Windows 10 Spring Creators Update delayed due to massive bug
  4. Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
  5. New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
  1. Asus' Zephyrus M is a supercharged and relatively thin six-core gaming laptop
  2. Microsoft enhances upcoming Windows Sets feature: Group multiple apps in the same window
  3. MSI unveils the world’s first gaming laptop with an overclocked Core i9 processor and more
  4. Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more
  5. Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020

Comments