Lenovo X200 notebook and tablet PC launch

Lenovo has announced two new ThinkPad models into its X Series aimed at mobile workers.

The X200 notebook and the X200 tablet lead Lenovo's business-class notebook portfolio for lightest weight and longest battery life.

The ThinkPad X200 notebook is powered by Intel Centrino 2 with vPro technology.

Select models get Lenovo's carbon and glass fiber top cover that's said to be ultra-lightweight but strong. Available with up to 128GB solid state drive storage, LED backlit displays, and ultra wideband functionality as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

Other options also include a nine-cell battery, a Blu-ray player and additional hard drive.

The ThinkPad X200 tablet weighs in from 3.5 pounds, and is aimed at business environments such as healthcare, real estate, education and sales.

Lenovo's first widescreen tablet PC, certain models provide up to more than 10 hours of battery life, while optional extras include up to 128GB SSD, LED backlit displays, GPS, fingerprint readers and ultra wideband functionality as well as mobile broadband.

Prices are from £1360 for the X200 and from £1560 for the X200 tablet.