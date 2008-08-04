  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Lenovo laptop news

Lenovo IdeaPad S10 Eee rival launches

|
1/3  

While the virtual ink is only just drying on the news we brought you that Lenovo was planning a move into the netbook market, the company has launched the IdeaPad S10.

A 10-inch mini-notebook with 1024 x 600-WSVGA resolution screen, running the 1.6GHz Intel Atom chipset, two versions will launch, one with 512MB of RAM and an 80GB hard drive for $400 and one with 1GB RAM and a 160GB hard drive for $450.

Weighing in at 2.4 pounds, the new netbook will come preloaded with Microsoft Windows XP although Linux versions are touted for certain territories.

The netbook boasts Bluetooth connectivity, 802.11b/g, has an Express Cardslot, LAN connection and VGA out. In addition there's a 1.3-megapixel webcam, two USB ports, a mic and headphone and a 4-in-1 card reader.

Batteries will be offered as 3-cell for 3 hours and 6-cell for 6 hours. Available in white, black and red it will be on shelves in the States in September with a 9-inch version to also launch in certain countries.

The IdeaPad netbooks will be available in early October 2008 in the UK. The IdeaPad S9 is available from £279 inc.VAT and the IdeaPad S10 is available from £319 inc.VAT.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
  2. Windows 10 Spring Creators Update delayed due to massive bug
  3. Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
  4. New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
  5. Asus' Zephyrus M is a supercharged and relatively thin six-core gaming laptop
  1. Microsoft enhances upcoming Windows Sets feature: Group multiple apps in the same window
  2. MSI unveils the world’s first gaming laptop with an overclocked Core i9 processor and more
  3. Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more
  4. Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020
  5. How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC

Comments