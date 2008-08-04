Lenovo IdeaPad S10 Eee rival launches

While the virtual ink is only just drying on the news we brought you that Lenovo was planning a move into the netbook market, the company has launched the IdeaPad S10.

A 10-inch mini-notebook with 1024 x 600-WSVGA resolution screen, running the 1.6GHz Intel Atom chipset, two versions will launch, one with 512MB of RAM and an 80GB hard drive for $400 and one with 1GB RAM and a 160GB hard drive for $450.

Weighing in at 2.4 pounds, the new netbook will come preloaded with Microsoft Windows XP although Linux versions are touted for certain territories.

The netbook boasts Bluetooth connectivity, 802.11b/g, has an Express Cardslot, LAN connection and VGA out. In addition there's a 1.3-megapixel webcam, two USB ports, a mic and headphone and a 4-in-1 card reader.

Batteries will be offered as 3-cell for 3 hours and 6-cell for 6 hours. Available in white, black and red it will be on shelves in the States in September with a 9-inch version to also launch in certain countries.

The IdeaPad netbooks will be available in early October 2008 in the UK. The IdeaPad S9 is available from £279 inc.VAT and the IdeaPad S10 is available from £319 inc.VAT.