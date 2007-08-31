Lenovo launch Olympic themed desktop PCs

Lenovo has announced several new Lenovo 3000 Olympic Games-inspired desktop PCs today.

The newly designed silver and black Lenovo 3000 J200, J200p and J205 tower and S200, desktops will all sport the Olympic logo for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

“We’ve designed our latest Lenovo 3000 desktops with that spirit in mind displaying the Lenovo Olympic Games composite logo along with a new, stylish design and including the features a small business needs to stay productive like quad core processing technology and excellent management capabilities”, said Dilip Bhatia, Executive Director, Global Desktop Marketing Management, Lenovo.

The J200p offers Intel Core 2 Quad processors, while the J200 and S200 desktops come equipped with Intel-based processors and the J205 comes equipped with AMD-based processors. The desktops also include Gigabit Ethernet, integrated graphics, six USB ports, a chassis intrusion lock and PC lock slot. Additionally, the desktops feature an optional DVD multiburner along with TPM 1.2 data encryption on select models.

The Lenovo 3000 J200 and J205 desktops start at approximately £246, and £309 respectively, and the S200 desktop starts at approximately £263. The desktops will be available in August. The Lenovo 3000 J200p has yet to be priced and dated.