(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has announced several products that it plans to show at CES in January, with the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook one of the more interesting new devices.

Like the 2022 model currently available, the new version is a 2-in-1 with a flexible hinge that can easily turn it from laptop to free-standing display in "tend mode" to tablet. Where it differs from its predecessor, however, is that the screen size has been boosted to 12-inches, giving a larger real estate to ogle at.

Lenovo claims that its battery life lasts for up to 12 hours, and it comes with an optional backlit keyboard.

The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, while users can also choose between a HD or Full HD webcam with a physical shutter.

Other upgrades include faster processing, with the latest N-series Intel chipset running the show. There are also two front-facing speakers that have been tuned by Waves' MaxxAudio, plus Wi-Fi 6E support on-board to ensure superfast and stable wireless connectivity, if you have a similarly supported network.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook will be available from May 2023, priced from $349.99 in the US. We're still awaiting UK pricing and availability at present.

Writing by Rik Henderson.