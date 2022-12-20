Lenovo has revealed some updated versions of its laptops with the latest generation of hardware before CES.

This includes some significant upgrades under the hood to both the IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5 as well as the IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 laptops.

These upgrades include the "latest" Intel and AMD processors as well as "Next-gen" Nvidia GeForce graphics cards. These are intentionally vague hardware references, as Lenovo has chosen to reveal these laptops before the full announcements of the hardware that powers them that are coming during this year's show.

Still, despite the lack of spec details, we do know some things about the changes.

For 2023 the IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5 Gen 8 will be available in two different sizes - 14 and 16-inch models. These laptops will sport larger touchpads than previous generations, as well as a Full HD IR camera with a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor and smart login capabilities.

The larger 16-inch models also have an all-new Dynamic Display Switch which changes the frame rate of the display, giving you up to 120Hz refresh rate, for a smoother and more eye-pleasing experience. That's bound to look good with up to a QHD+ display resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio and 100% sRGB colour space. For working on, you'll find these easy on the eye with Eyesafe Certified low blue light tech.

Lenovo also says you can also enjoy fast-charging capabilities with "hours" of extra battery life with just 15 mins charge.

Meanwhile, the IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 are also getting upgrades with the latest processors. The larger 16-inch will feature up to a 2.5K resolution and 90% AAR and 100% DCI-P3 for vibrant colour viewing. Lenovo says these can be used outside with 400 nits brightness but will also be easy on the eye with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

The IdeaPads are perfect for productivity and pack enough power for multi-tasking into a sleek, attractive and portable package.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5 will be available from May 2023 from $1,500/€1399 for the 16-inch model. While the Slim models will start from $649/$649.