The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i is a slim and sleek all-in-one that's beautifully engineered to give you excellent performance in an attractive package.

This freshly announced desktop appeared as part of the company's announcements at CES 2023 alongside a number of other devices, but this might be one of the most visually striking.

This all-in-one computer features a whopping 31.5-inch display that's nearly entirely borderless and boasts 4K visuals with 100% sRGB colour accuracy.

This is a machine that's built to be a space saver but without compromise. It has a discreet, air-ventilated base which houses up to the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor (up to i9-13900H), along with next-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card. Specs also include up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Lenovo says it's powerful enough to handle graphic design, photo editing, video creation and more with ease. The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i has hidden highlights too, for example, that base doubles as a wireless charging pad for your phone.

The large screen fits to the base with a stylish metallic hinge that hides the cables and supports the minimalistic aesthetic. That design also allows the panel to be titled to your desired angle so it's easy to adjust to your preference.

It's not just good looking and powerful, but also sounds great too, with four Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Lenovo says this device is also built with the environment in mind. It's crafted from 75 per cent recycled aluminium and 65 per cent recycled plastic.

The Yoga AIO 9i will start at $1,799.99 and is expected to be available starting in Q3 2023.