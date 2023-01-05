Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a full size dual screen OLED laptop

(Pocket-lint) - During CES 2023 Lenovo revealed its first dual-screen OELD laptop. A flexible laptop with dual-screen versatility and plenty of interesting features on offer.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i has an insanely eye-catching two-screen design with waterfall capabilities that let you use both screens at the same time. Those screens are two 13.3-inch 2.8K OELD PureSight displays that promise glorious views with ultra-vivid colours and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy. Add to that Dolby Vision HDR and you've got an impressive-looking machine.

This is backed by the latest generation of the Intel Evo platform, so you know you're getting a solid performer, especially in terms of responsiveness, battery life and convenient features.

This is a slim and lightweight laptop that's convertible into all the usual laptop, tent and tablet modes but can also be used for face-to-face meetings, sliding presentations or just for surfing the web.

It comes with a folio stand but you can detach it and reposition the screens as you want. It also a detachable magnetic keyboard that's Bluetooth meaning you can take it off and use it remotely. The laptop itself has multiple gesture controls for switching screen modes, opening the virtual keyboard and more besides. There's a Smart Pen stylus bundled with it as well, so plenty of productivity uses.

This package is rounded off with Dolby Atmos spatial audio and a 360-degree rotating sound bar featuring Bowers & Wilkins speakers.

The Yoga Book 9i will start at $2,099.99 and be available from June.

Writing by Adrian Willings.