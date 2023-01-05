Lenovo's Legion Pro 2023 laptops use artificial intelligence for better performance

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo is at CES 2023 showing off its line-up of gaming machines including a new range of Legion Pro laptops with AI chips that automatically tune performance.

This a brand new development for 2023 with the addition of the Lenovo LA AI chip being added to the Lenovo Legion Pro 7, Legion Pro 7i, Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i laptops.

This is the world's first dedicated AI chip designed specifically for a gaming laptop. The chip uses a machine learning algorithm to automatically optimise your laptop and improve system performance. This can result in as much as a 15 per cent higher TDP for better performance during gaming sessions.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

As if that wasn't enough, these laptops also come with Tobii Horizon which means head tracking that provides extra immersion during gaming sessions. This system adjusts your field of view depending on where you're looking so you can quickly and easily glance to check your surroundings in a natural and immersive way. Tobii Aware is also included for convenient security settings.

At the top end of the line-up are the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 7, 16-inch laptops that come equipped with the latest Intel 13th gen mobile processors or AMD Ryzen 7000, as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series laptop GPUs (up to an RTX 4090).

The gaming machines feature a Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display with 16:10 WQXGA 2560x1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. Other highlights include a 99.9WHr battery, the largest battery Lenovo could cram in a gaming laptop while still keeping it suitable for aeroplane travel. That's a super rapid charge battery that can not only be charged via the battery pack but via USB-C as well. As well as AI and software controls, you can adjust fan speed and RGB on the fly with keyboard controls.

Under the hood, Lenovo says the top-specced parts are wonderfully cooled with Lenovo Legion's ColdFront 5.0 with Hybrid Thermals. So your gaming machine will be both cool and efficient, even under pressure.

Best VPN 2022: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer · 14 September 2021 Whether you are looking to use a VPN keep you secure online or geo-unlocked sites, we've got you covered from NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark and more

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i will be available from March, starting from $1,999.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.