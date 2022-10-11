Lenovo's IdeaPad Chromebook could be a game-streaming wonder

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo might be a name more associated with stuffy office laptops, but it's just announced the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook - a laptop that's designed to give gamers a way to play a ton of games from their streaming service of choice.

Lenovo says that its new IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook is built with Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna in mind. Between the three of them, we're told that gamers can look forward to being able to play more than 1,400 games via the new ChromeOS software that this thing runs.

Gaming laptops, no matter how unconventional, tend to need a couple of things if they want to be taken seriously. Top of the list is a decent display, with Lenovo giving the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook a 16-inch 16:10 WQXGA display that promises a 120Hz refresh rate.

That's powered by an Intel Core i5 or Core i3 processor and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity to ensure games stream as fast as can be, too. 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB are offered and there's even a 1080p camera for those Zoom calls - you've got to earn those gaming hours, after all.

Lenovo reckons that gamers will be able to get plenty of those hours in, too. The included 71Whr battery promises around 11 hours of playtime on a single charge, with other notable features including a microSD card slot, USB-C and USB-A ports, and a combination headphone and microphone jack. And yes, being gaming laptop there are RGB lights to be had.

As for pricing, these things start from $599 in the United States but international availability hasn't been confirmed so far. Those in the States should expect availability this month, though. International readers can check out Lenovo's competition - the Acer Chromebook 516 GE.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.